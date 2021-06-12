हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Weather

Rainfall in various parts of Delhi, maximum temperature recorded at 31.2°C

The mercury had risen by several notches in the morning with the minimum temperature settling at 32 degrees Celsius.

Photo courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Light rains occurred in parts of the national capital on Saturday (June 12) night, bringing the mercury down to 31.2 degrees Celsius.

By late evening, the maximum temperature had settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius with a moderate humidity level, making the weather a bit pleasant.

The relative humidity then was recorded at 50 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

After some time, gusty winds were reported in many parts of the city and even dust storms in some areas like Burari. Then light showers followed, making the weather cool and pleasant. However, the relative humidity rose to 59 per cent.

The mercury had risen by several notches in the morning with the minimum temperature settling at 32 degrees Celsius, a day after the city registered a record low for June in 13 years.

On Friday, the minimum temperature had stood at 20.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature had settled at 39 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. According to the IMD website, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius late evening.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 20.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, with a relative humidity of 67 per cent. The weatherman had forecast easterly winds on Saturday.

(Inputs from agency)

