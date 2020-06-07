Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings down temperature

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
 Delhi and several nearby areas received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday (June 7, 2020) morning bringing the temperatures down to 28 degrees celsius. The India Metrological Department (IMD) forecast said that thunderstorms with rain will occur in over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR for the next two hours.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Delhi and several nearby areas received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday (June 7, 2020) morning bringing the temperatures down to 28 degrees celsius. The India Metrological Department (IMD) forecast said that thunderstorms with rain will occur in over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR for the next two hours and strong surface winds during day time have also been predicted for today. 

The India Meteorological Department forecast also said that partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder lightning for three days from June 10 onwards with minimum and maximum temperature will hover around 29° Celcius and 42° Celcius respectively.

The rainfall is due to to a fresh western disturbance, said a weather official. ''The effect of the current western disturbance will continue till June 8, restricting the mercury below the 40 degrees Celsius-mark," said Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi.

In Himachal Pradesh heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms were seen in several parts of the state. The state’s meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Mandi districts for June 7.

Heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorm is likely to occur throughout Himachal Pradesh on June 7 and in middle and higher hills on June 8. 

