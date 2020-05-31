हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, temperature dips

Rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR in the early hours on Sunday (May 31, 2020). The rainfall caused waterlogging on roads in some areas. As per India Metrological Department (IMD), rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm will hit parts of Northeast Delhi, North East Delhi, South East Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad in the next two hours.

Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, temperature dips
ANI photo

New Delhi: Rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR in the early hours on Sunday (May 31, 2020) and the temperature came down to 26 degrees celsius. As per India Metrological Department (IMD), rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm will be seen in parts of Northeast Delhi, North East Delhi, South East Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad in the next two hours.

The wind speed in the national capital on Sunday was at 30-35 kmph.

The rainfall caused waterlogging on roads in some areas disrupting the movement of vehicles. Waterlogging was mainly seen near New Delhi Railway Station and Connaught Place area.

Bringing much-needed respite to people from heatwave, heavy rains lashed the national capital and neighbouring areas on Friday (May 29) evening. and the IMD had said that the such weather condition will sustain over the Delhi-NCR region till June 1.

According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon advanced into some parts of the southwest and the southeast Arabian Sea and some more parts of the Maldives-Comorin area. "Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives-Comorin area, southwest and the southeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours," it said.

For the coming week, IMD forecast has also predicted that from night of June 3, a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will effect North west India and South westerly winds ( through Rajasthan) in association with formation of low pressure system in Arabian sea and its movement towards Gujarat coast will bring moisture to Delhi NCR and North west India in lower levels.

 

 

 

 
Delhi, Delhi Weather, Delhi rain, Rainfall, Delhi-NCR
PM Narendra Modi to address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on May 31
