Weather Update

Rainfall, thunderstorm likely in many states today; Heatwave conditions to abate: IMD

Isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds is likely over Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi.

(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: As per the latest weather trends, the Met office has predicted that the heatwave is likely to abate in parts of northwest, central and east India from today as strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and a Western Disturbance are expected to trigger thunderstorm activity and rainfall over the next four days, 

The India Metrological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains is likely to expand towards central and east India from today.

The weather department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next four days. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds till April 23. 

According to IMD, scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next five days.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are very likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Kerala-Mahe and isolated rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds during the next four days.

IMD also said light isolated rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds is likely over Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi during the next two days. The system is expected to result in light isolated rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on April 20-21, over East Madhya Pradesh till April 22; and over the Vidarbha region from April 21-23 and Chhattisgarh till April 23.

On the other hand, some parts of Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness duststorms today and tomorrow and in East Uttar Pradesh on April 21 and April 22.

