New Delhi: The Regional Weather Forecast And Warnings on Thursday (July 21, 2022) predicted that several parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajsthan is going to witness light rainfall along with thunderstorm today. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Loharu, Mahendargarh (Haryana) Milak, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad (U.P.) Pilani (Rajasthan) and light intensity rain over Kurukshetra, Narwana, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind Rohtak, during next 2 hours,” said RWFC, New Delhi in a tweet.

— RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) July 21, 2022

Eralier, RWFC, New Delhi also issued an orange alert for rains in Punja and Haryana, while it has sounded a yellow alert for Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days. According to the weather forecasting agency, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on July 21.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 20th; Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh & Himachal Pradesh on 20th & 21st; Uttarakhand during 21st-23rd July, 2022," IMD said in a tweet.

On the other hand, parts of Delhi witnessed rain bringing down the mercury level today morning even as the weather office predicted moderate rains during the day. "There will be a generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said. RWFC, New Delhi has also issued a yellow alert for rainfall in the national capital today.