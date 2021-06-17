Rains batter West Bengal, IMD warns of heavy showers for next 3 days

New Delhi: Heavy rains continue to lash parts of West Bengal, with several regions facing waterlogging due to incessant showers on Thursday (June 17). The IMD has predicted more rainfall over the next three days as the state falls under the shadow of vigorous southwest monsoon and cyclonic circulation.

“Moderate rain with spells of heavy showers are expected in almost all districts of Bengal in the next three days as the southwest monsoon has turned vigorous over Gangetic West Bengal and a cyclonic circulation has formed on the region,” PTI quoted the Met department as saying.

Kolkata will witness an overcast sky with spells of rain or thundershowers till Saturday, the department further predicted. The city recorded 144 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am today.

The southern part of the city including Ballygunge Circular Road, Loudon Street, Southern Avenue and places in Kasba, Behala and Tollygunge witnessed waterlogging due to heavy showers.

The weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rains and thunderstorms with gusty winds at most places in the coastal districts and many parts of Malnad and southern regions over the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, for those in Delhi, Punjab and some other states, the wait for monsoon will be a bit longer. The IMD has said that the atmospheric conditions are still not favourable for further advance of monsoon in Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. It has also warned of large-scale lightning in Bihar.

(With agency inputs)

