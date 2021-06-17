IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states, warns of intense lightning activities over Bihar

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that many states across India will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over the next couple of days.

The weather department also added that the atmospheric conditions are still not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days, it said.

“It is difficult to predict when the monsoon will arrive in Delhi. It will cover west Uttar Pradesh in the next 5-6 days before reaching the city," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.

Parts of Delhi received light rains on Wednesday but the capital will have to wait more for monsoonal showers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

A westerly trough has impeded the rapid progress of the monsoon in northwest India, according to IMD officials.

The weather department had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, over 12 days early.

On the other hand, the southwest monsoon remain active, heavy rains pounded Karnataka, causing landslides in hilly regions, inundating low-laying areas and disrupting normal life, officials said on Wednesday.

"As monsoon was active all over the state due to favourable conditions, very heavy rains lashed coastal areas, Malnad region, south interior and north interior parts of the state during the last 24 hours," said the weather bulletin.

The MeT department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains and thunderstorms with gusty winds at most places in the coastal districts and many parts of Malnad and southern regions over the next 48 hours.

Additionally, the MeT department has warned of large-scale lightning activities in Bihar, while advising people to exercise caution when in open fields.

“The prevailing very active monsoon phase over Bihar is very conducive for large-scale lightning activities over the entire state in association with cumulonimbus clouds. The probability of intense lightning is very high during the next three days, i.e. till 18th June 2021. All open fields, rivers, waterlogged areas, mango, and Litchi orchard will remain vulnerable to a lightning strike. Both the direct and indirect strikes of lightning can prove fatal in such circumstances,” the IMD warning read on Wednesday.

The MeT department’s lightning strike warning came on the same day when Central Water Commission issued a flood alert for the state. The Commission has issued an orange bulletin, predicting a flood situation in parts of the state.

"#Orange Flood Bulletin issued by CWC, #NewDelhi for Rivers #Gandak & #Burhigandak in #Bihar is appended. @ndmaindia @ndrfpatna @NDRFHQ @PIBPatna @CWCOfficial_GoI @BsdmaBihar," tweeted CWC.

As of 8 am on Wednesday Gandak and Burhi Gandak rivers in Bihar were flowing above the danger marks.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV