Rains continue for second day in Mumbai, high tides of 4.4 m hits Marine drive

Mumbai: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and the coastal districts of Maharashtra for the second consecutive day on Saturday (July 4). The downpour was accompanied by a high tide of 4.41 metres at Mumbai's Marine Drive at 11 am today.

Fortunately, Mumbai received medium-intensity rainfall on Saturday, against heavy downpour prediction made by weather agencies.

The IMD had issued a red alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri on July 3 evening. It had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday in many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts. It had also predicted high tides of 4.57 metres amid extremely heavy rainfall in isolated regions of the city.

In the wake of alerts issued by the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requested Mumbaikers to stay away from the sea-shore as high tides are also expected in the day. Already a high tide of 4 meters was witnessed in Mumbai.

On Friday, Mumbai and nearby regions witnessed heavy rains with the IMD predicting intermittent moderate to heavy rain and "possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" in the metropolis and surrounding areas on Saturday (today).

The IMD has predicted that intermittent moderate to heavy rain/showers was very likely in Mumbai over the next 24 hours, with "the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places".