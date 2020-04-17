Rains, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi, NCR; temperature falls

Rain and thunderstorm lashed parts of Delhi and National Capital Region on Friday (April 17) evening. The weather was cloudy in the national capital since morning with the maximum temperature remaining below 35 degrees.

On Thursday, the temperature in Delhi touched the 40 degrees celsius-mark. As per India Meterological Department (IMD) data, the city recorded a maximum of 39.6 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal, and a minimum of 21.9 degrees Celsius.

Weather stations at Palam and Ayanagar recorded a maximum of 40.4 degrees Celsius and 40.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity remained between 21 and 58 per cent.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 20.

Notably, the temperature in Delhi already breached the 40 degree-mark and Wednesday's temperature of 40.2 degrees was the season's highest temperature recorded so far in national capital.

Some parts of the Delhi experienced heat wave condition too on Wednesday but it was expected that Delhi and its adjoining areas would receive rainfall on April 17 and April 18.

Weather expert Kuldeep Shrivastava told Zee News that temperature crosses the 40 degree-mark at least once every year between April 15-18. He added that the temperature will fall down due to Western Disturbance but the heat waves will return again after April 26.