New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who was planning to visit Ayodhya on June 5, has been called an "unfortunate man" who has missed the opportunity to visit the holy spot as he failed to apologise to the North Indians, said BJP MP from Kaiserganj on Friday, reported PTI. Thackeray has put on hold his visit amid opposition from BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who had warned that the MNS chief will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tenders an apology for "humiliating" north Indians in the past, which Thackeray has failed to do yet. "He had a good opportunity to come to Ayodhya after apologising but he again missed that opportunity. He is very unfortunate and misfortune is not leaving him," the Kaiserganj MP said.

“Had Raj Thackeray apologised to saints, CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then the anger of people would have subsided but by not apologising, he has opened their wounds once again. That's why I have decided that my ongoing protest over his visit will not be postponed," he added.

Had he apologised, I would have taken it as a change of heart on his part, the MP said. But by not apologising, he has proved that he is firm on his actions and considers them as correct, Singh added.

The MP said he will tour the entire Uttar Pradesh, along with Bihar and Jharkhand. He said his June 5 yatra will not be for lodging a protest against Thackeray but to celebrate the UP chief minister's birthday.

On that day, thousands of people will celebrate Yogiji's birthday according to the Vedic tradition at Tulsi Udyan in Ayodhya, he added.

Raj Thackeray postpones Ayodhya trip

Raj Thackeray, who was on a visit to Pune recently, cancelled his visit due to health reasons and returned to Mumbai. According to the information received, Raj Thackeray has injured his leg and is likely to undergo surgery. According to the information, Raj Thackeray will give official information about the visit only after consulting the doctor.

BJP using Raj Thackeray for political gain: Shiv Sena

Soon after Thackeray’s announcement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the 'BJP was using the MNS chief' for political gain.

He said, "I got to know from the media that the other party (MNS) cancelled some programs in Ayodhya. We would have supported them. After all, there's a huge section of Shiv Sena supporters in Ayodhya. He (Raj Thackeray) is being used by the BJP. Some people understand it late."

(With PTI inputs)