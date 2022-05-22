Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, who has made headlines with his statements on Azaan and Hanuman Chalisa, on Sunday will address in Pune amid tight police security and guidelines. According to ANI, Pune police has laid down some 13 guidelines that MNS, organisers and Raj Thackeray’s supporters must follow during the public gathering. Failure to adhere to these guidelines will lead to legal actions, ANI reported quoting Pune police. This comes after Raj Thackeray, cousin of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, postponed his much-hyped Ayodhya trip due to health reasons amid calls BJP’s calls to block his entry into Uttar Pradesh without tendering an apology to North Indians.

Maharashtra | Ahead of MNS chief Raj Thackeray's May 22nd rally, Pune Police issued 13 conditions which have to be followed during the public rally, violation will invite legal action, says the official order (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/2fArEMsAMp — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Meanwhile, about the Pune rally, police have laid down several guidelines in connection with MNS chief Raj Thackeray, here are some guidelines to be followed during the event:

As per instructions issued by the Swargate police station, Thackeray's speech must not insult any community or result in ill-will among people.

Participants should not make speeches which will result in insult to any community or create tension between communities.

Citizens attending meetings should follow self-discipline. Organisers should make sure they will create awareness among those attending to not raise offensive slogans, the communique from the police read.

The number of people attending must be capped at the capacity of the auditorium, and noise norms laid down by the Supreme Court have to be adhered to completely.

No person is allowed to carry or display weapons like guns, swords etc., at the rally scheduled to take place at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch here.

The use of loudspeakers should not violate the Noise Pollution Rule

Meanwhile, heavy police have been deployed at Raj Thackeray's Pune rally venue. Visuals released by news agency ANI show several police officers on and around the stage to make sure all the ordered guidelines are followed.

Pune | Police force deployed at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, where Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will address a rally, today pic.twitter.com/UUGxUd654J — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

Thackeray is expected to give reasons for the postponement of his June 5 visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to seek blessings at the Ram Temple there.

Also Read: 'Raj Thackeray is an unfortunate man, opened wounds of...', BJP MP amid Ayodhya visit row

His earlier rallies, on Gudi Padwa in Mumbai and later in Aurangabad, have been controversial due to his statements seeking the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques as well as for the challenges he threw at the administration on law and order if his demand was not fulfilled.

(With agency inputs)