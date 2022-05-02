New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday (May 1, 2022) addressed a public rally in Aurangabad and remained firm on the May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

Terming loudspeakers as a nuisance, he said that if they are not removed, then all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa outside these religious places.

"I won't be responsible for what all happens after the May 3 deadline to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques," Raj Thackeray said.

"Loudspeaker is a social issue, but if it is being made a religious one, then we shall give a reply in the same manner. Eid will be celebrated on May 3. We don't want to vitiate the atmosphere. But from May 4, if loudspeakers are not brought down (from mosques), then all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume in front of those mosques," he added.

The MNS chief also said that if the Uttar Pradesh government could remove the loudspeakers, what was stopping the Maharashtra government, led by his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, from doing so.

Loudspeakers have no place in religion

Raj Thackeray stated that loudspeakers have no place in religion and therefore they should be removed. He added that the police should look into the matter and see that they are removed.

"If they (Muslims) don't understand nicely, we will show them the power of Maharashtra," he said.

"All loudspeakers (atop mosques) are illegal. Is it a concert that so many loudspeakers are being used?" he said.

At a rally last month, Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, saying that if loudspeakers were not removed from mosques by May 3, then Hanuman Chalisa would be played outside them in a louder way.

"It was not the first time that I spoke on the issue of loudspeakers. The difference is that last time I gave an alternative (of Hanuman Chalisa). We don't want riots and the Muslim community should also understand that," he said.

Thackeray said one Muslim reporter had also told him that his family faces problems because of loudspeakers atop mosques.

"Don't force us to take an extreme stand. If loudspeakers in Uttar Pradesh can come down, then why not in Maharashtra. Loudspeakers at temples shall also be brought down, but only after them (mosques). Loudspeakers are illegal and they don't have permission. Why only we should suffer due to loudspeakers?" he added.

On the occasion, Thackeray announced that he would hold rallies in different parts of Maharashtra, including districts in Marathwada, Vidarbha, north Maharashtra and Konkan.

(With agency inputs)