Raja Samra & The Original Don Rajah Apache Indian Collab In ‘The One 4 Me’

Apache Indian widely recognised as India's first-ever rapper and a pioneer in the global music scene, recently celebrated the completion of his illustrious 30-year "No Reservations" world tour. His influence and presence provide a profound platform for Raja samra who is gearing up to represent the new generation Handsworth sound.

Raja Samra expresses gratitude for the opportunity to work with Apache Indian, stating, "It's an honour to collaborate with a legend like Apache Indian. This project is a celebration of Handsworth's rich musical heritage, and we hope it resonates with audiences worldwide."

Apache Indian adds, "The Handsworth sound has always been close to my heart. Collaborating with Raja Samra is a testament to the evolving spirit of our music, and I believe this fusion will set the stage for the next era of Handsworth creativity."

The single is making waves in the music industry, bridging generational and cultural gaps with its innovative blend of Punjabi, hip-hop and ragga influences. The Handsworth sound continues to evolve, and the cultural epicentre remains as vibrant as ever.

