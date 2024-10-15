Rajalakshmi Institutions Acquires Annaii Medical College And Hospital

Rajalakshmi Institutions, a renowned leader in the education sector with 28 years of excellence in technical education, has acquired Annai Medical College and Hospital located in Sriperumbudur.

The institution will be rebranded as Rajalakshmi Medical College and Hospital, affiliated with Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.

Expansion Plans: Rajalakshmi Health City - Rajalakshmi Institutions plans to develop Rajalakshmi Health City, a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem. The health city will comprise:

- Rajalakshmi Medical College and Hospital

- Rajalakshmi Nursing College

- Courses in allied health sciences and physiotherapy

- A health resort for the elderly

New Academic Session Commencement

Rajalakshmi Medical College and Hospital is pleased to announce the commencement of its first-year medical classes on October 14, 2024. We warmly welcome the incoming students and wish them outstanding success in their medical education journey.

