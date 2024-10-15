Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2807209https://zeenews.india.com/india/rajalakshmi-institutions-acquires-annaii-medical-college-and-hospital-2807209.html
NewsIndia
RAJALAKSHMI INSTITUTIONS

Rajalakshmi Institutions Acquires Annaii Medical College And Hospital

The institution will be rebranded as Rajalakshmi Medical College and Hospital, affiliated with Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.

|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 08:13 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajalakshmi Institutions Acquires Annaii Medical College And Hospital

Rajalakshmi Institutions, a renowned leader in the education sector with 28 years of excellence in technical education, has acquired Annai Medical College and Hospital located in Sriperumbudur.

The institution will be rebranded as Rajalakshmi Medical College and Hospital, affiliated with Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.

Expansion Plans: Rajalakshmi Health City - Rajalakshmi Institutions plans to develop Rajalakshmi Health City, a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem. The health city will comprise:

- Rajalakshmi Medical College and Hospital

- Rajalakshmi Nursing College

- Courses in allied health sciences and physiotherapy

- A health resort for the elderly

New Academic Session Commencement

Rajalakshmi Medical College and Hospital is pleased to announce the commencement of its first-year medical classes on October 14, 2024. We warmly welcome the incoming students and wish them outstanding success in their medical education journey.

Please visit our website at : https://annaiimedicalcollege.edu.in/ 

 

 

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lala Hardayal: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich Riots- Is India Becoming Like Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Under Lockdown! No Pandemic, Just Government Incompetence
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
NEWS ON ONE CLICK