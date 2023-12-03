From the Tijara seat in Rajasthan, a unique candidate is making his presence felt. Mahant Balaknath Yogi, the eighth mahant from Mastnath Math of Rohtak, contested against the Congress candidate Imran Khan. Along with other names like stalwart Vasundhara Raje, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and others, Mahant Balaknath's name has emerged as a CM probable.

Balaknath was born in Alwar on April 16, 1984. Born in a Hindu Yadav family to Subhash Yadav and Urmila Devi, he lived in Matsyendra Maharaj Ashram from 1985-1991, up to the age of 6. Following that, he moved to a Math in the village Nathawali Theri in Hanumangarh district with Mahant Chandnath. According to reports, his father served Baba Khetanath in the Baba Khetanath Ashram of Neemrana. This contributed to Balaknath becoming deeply devotional from a very young age. He was named Gurmukh by Baba Kheta Nath, as he was born on Thursday.

Balaknath's spiritual journey took a distinctive turn when on July 29, 2016, he was declared the eighth successor of Asthal Bohar before Brahmalin Mahant Chandnath Yogi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Baba Ramdev, among others. At present, he is abbot of Baba Mastnath Math and holds the position of Chancellor at Baba Mastnath University, Rohtak, Haryana.

Balaknath was nominated as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Lok Sabha from Alwar, Rajasthan and he won the elections in 2019 by defeating Bhanwar Jitendra Singh of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 3 lakh votes. Earlier, Balanath had told the media that the reason why BJP would win comfortably was that the people wanted to get rid of Congress. He targeted the Rajasthan Congress on corruption, atrocities against women, and rising crimes. Balaknath is considered a favourite as the chief ministerial candidate after the latest trends showed the party comfortably crossing the halfway mark.