Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot Fulfils Big Demand Of Rajputs, Community Leader Thank Him

The Rajput community in the state today extended their gratitude to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the establishment of the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Board. The Rajput community members, adorned in saffron turbans, gathered at community leader Dharmendra Rathore's residence and later reached CM Ashok Gehlot's office. The community members embarked on a symbolic procession towards the Chief Minister's residence, raising slogans of "Jai Shiva Sardar," "Jai Maharana Pratap," and pouring water over a stone, symbolizing the significance of unity and the revered Rajput legacy.

Dharmendra Rathore's Remarks

Addressing the gathering, Dharmendra Rathore expressed immense joy within the community over the formation of the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Board. He highlighted that individuals from distant areas had come to express their gratitude to Chief Minister Gehlot. Rathore stated that despite receiving the information about the program at 8 PM the previous night, the substantial turnout demonstrated the community's overwhelming happiness.

The Chief Minister's Commitment

Rathore emphasized that it was the first time a Chief Minister had made concrete efforts to fulfill the demands of various communities and societies. He mentioned that the Rajput community had come to express their gratitude and would have discussions with the Chief Minister, presenting further requests. The community members have hope that their aspirations will also be fulfilled. The Chief Minister himself asserts that while he may get tired of fulfilling demands, he will never tire of giving. Witnessing the enthusiasm among the community members, it seems that the Congress government is poised to repeat its success.