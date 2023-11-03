Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: With the election drawing nearer, enthusiasm is surging among the state's two major parties, BJP and Congress. BJP recently surprised the people of Rajasthan by nominating Swami Balmukund Acharya, the chief of Hathoj Dham, as a candidate from the Hawa Mahal Assembly Constituency for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election.

Following his nomination announcement in the evening, Balmukund Acharya visited the Badi Chaupar area in Jaipur, where he was warmly welcomed by his followers with fireworks, shawls, scarves, and more. The area was filled with a multitude of supporters deeply engrossed in devotion to Ram and Hanuman, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Expressing his views, Balmukund Acharya emphasized the importance of spirituality in politics, highlighting that politics should not interfere with religious beliefs. He stressed the concept of 'Rajdharma' and the historical role of sages and saints in ensuring justice, citing the old tradition of Sanatan Dharma. He expressed gratitude towards the entire BJP family, acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president Amit Shah, state president CP Joshi, election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, and Vasundhara Raje for their support.

He outlined the primary objectives, emphasizing the restoration of the fort's condition, revival of tourism, rejuvenation of business, and preservation of ancient sites and heritage. Balmukund Acharya pledged to focus on fort beautification and enhancing business opportunities. He expressed confidence in the BJP's success on 200 seats, aiming to rectify past discord and win with a substantial majority by focusing on holistic development and steering away from the one-sided policies of the previous government that led to discontent among communities.