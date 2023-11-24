Rajasthan Assembly Election: Key Constituencies, Contests To Watch Out For

Jaipur: With the high-pitch electoral campaign coming to an end in the western state of Rajasthan on Wednesday evening, polling will be held across 199 out of 200 constituencies on November 25. The results of the high-stakes assembly elections will be declared on December 3rd.

Stakes & Statistics

Polling will be held in 199 seats due to the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Konoor from Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat. The electorate comprises 5,25,38,105 voters across these 199 assembly constituencies.

Campaign Dynamics

The ruling Congress has centred its campaign on the accomplishments of the Ashok Gehlot government, emphasizing schemes, programs, and the promise of seven guarantees. In contrast, the BJP has targeted the Congress on issues such as crime against women, appeasement, corruption, and paper leaks.

Leaders On The Frontlines

Key leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Ashok Gehlot, have led a series of election meetings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spearheaded the BJP's campaign, conducting multiple meetings and road shows in Bikaner and Jaipur. Other prominent figures like BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, and chief ministers from various states have addressed public meetings across Rajasthan.

Post-Campaign Restrictions

The Election Commission has enforced strict regulations, concluding campaigning at 6 pm. Polling is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm on Saturday, with results declared on December 3. Violation of regulations can result in imprisonment or fines, as specified by Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta.

The Election Commission has directed that individuals not directly associated with the constituency, either as voters, candidates, or MPs/MLAs, cannot remain in the area after the campaign concludes.

Key Constituencies To Watch For

Lachhmangarh: A fierce duel unfolds as Govind Singh Dotasra, Congress stronghold and state president, faces off against BJP's Subhash Maharia in this Jat and Muslim-dominated constituency.

Sawai Madhopur: A triangular tussle looms in this diverse constituency, with BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena, Congress's Danish Abrar, and independent Asha Meena vying for victory.

Nathdwara: Witnessing a clash of legacies, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar of BJP challenges Congress's five-time MLA CP Joshi, presenting a choice between royal heritage and development.

Hawa Mahal: A symbolic seat with a shift in representation, as RR Tiwari replaces Mahesh Joshi for Congress, facing BJP's newcomer Balmukund Acharya, and AAP's Pappu Qureshi.

Khinvsar: A Jatland spectacle, featuring Hanuman Beniwal (RLP), Tejpal Mirdha (Congress), and Revant Ram Danga (BJP) in a high-stakes confrontation.

Sardarpura: A Congress bastion since 1998, with Ashok Gehlot seeking a historic fourth term, facing the challenge from BJP's Shambhu Singh.

Tonk: A battleground with Sachin Pilot (Congress) against BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta, navigating the complex demographic mix of Gujjars, Meenas, and Muslims.

Jhalrapatan: A BJP stronghold with Vasundhara Raje, securing her position since 2003, combating Congress's Manvendra Singh.

Udaipur: BJP's fortress since 2003, challenged by Congress's Gourav Vallabh, promising an intriguing showdown between Tarachand Jain and Vallabh.

Jhunjhunu: Arch-rivals Brijendra Ola (Congress) and Nishit Kumar (BJP) engage in a decisive contest, echoing Ola's three-term legacy.

Jhotwara: Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) aims for a triumphant return against Congress's Lalchand Katariya, invoking the spirit of 2018.

Churu: BJP's citadel, guarded by Rajendra Rathore, faces a challenge from Congress's Maqbool Mandelia, portraying a narrative of political resilience.

Key Issues In Rajasthan

Anti-Incumbency: A resounding narrative, as the electorate contemplates a change of guard, with the BJP confident of an anti-Congress wave.

Paper Leak Scams: The spectre of paper leak scandals haunts the electoral discourse, with eight RPSC examinations cancelled, prompting the Rajasthan Assembly to intensify punishments.

Safety Of Women, Dalits: A battleground for women's honour, emphasized by Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani, encapsulating the broader concern for safety in the state.

As the political tapestry unfolds, Rajasthan stands at the brink of a defining electoral chapter, with each constituency echoing the aspirations and dynamics of its diverse populace.