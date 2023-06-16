Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Key Issues That Will Decide Ashok Gehlot vs BJP Battle

Rajasthan Elections: Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are putting in their efforts to strengthen their positions as the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan draw near. In the next six months, both parties will present their views on various issues. On one hand, the BJP will question the Gehlot government's performance in the "Rajasthan Invest 2022" initiative, while the Gehlot government will claim to provide employment opportunities.

The chief ministers of the state will enter the election fray to secure their positions, while the BJP aims to safeguard its stronghold. Amidst all these political battles, the concerns of the common people, which may have become the victim of political agendas, remain in the background. Let's dive into the news without wasting any more time.

• Water

When it comes to Rajasthan, water scarcity cannot be forgotten. Rajasthan is the largest state in India in terms of area, accounting for 11% of the country's landmass. However, the state receives only 2% of the national water supply. The lack of water in Rajasthan is primarily due to the absence of major rivers that can quench the thirst of its people, along with the presence of the Thar Desert.

A report titled "Water Scarcity in Jaipur" published by Northwestern University in 2014 highlights the water issues faced by the state capital, Jaipur, where there is a daily shortage of 90 million liters of water. If this is the condition of the capital, one can only imagine the situation in other cities. Several cities, including Pali, Jodhpur, and Sirohi, are struggling with water scarcity.

In the city of Barmar, the delayed water supply during the scorching heat has become a major concern for residents. Insufficient power supply affects water availability, exacerbating the water crisis in many cities. On Monday, BJP activists in Barmar staged a protest accusing a local legislator of involvement in water mafia activities.

Similar protests have taken place recently in Jhajpur, where BJP activists demonstrated against the increasing water crisis and electricity rates. They submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer on behalf of the state governor, highlighting the struggles of the people due to the scarcity of water and electricity during the severe heatwave.

Now, the question arises as to which party will address the water crisis effectively.

Paper Leaks

Rajasthan has become a hub of paper leaks, causing great distress and anger among the state's youth. Since 2011, a total of 26 paper leak cases have come to light in Rajasthan, out of which 14 occurred during the Gehlot government's tenure. In other words, on average, there have been three leaked examinations every year. The recent REET examination has gained significant attention as Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of not taking any action on the examination leak allegations within their own party.

In response, the Gehlot government stated that the police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) have arrested and charged 90% of the people involved in the REET examination leak cases.

Examination leaks are a significant stain for the Gehlot government. Not only do the aspiring candidates suffer from the lack of job opportunities, but when they prepare for an examination only for it to be leaked, it adds to their distress. The REET examination was leaked on February 25, 2023, and a similar incident occurred in 2021.

Opposition parties are capitalizing on this issue, criticizing the Gehlot government. A significant section of the state's youth is dissatisfied with Gehlot's governance.

Now, the examinations have become a political battleground as the future government will also depend on the support of the youth.



Rajasthan Inflation Relief Camp Includes 10 Major Schemes

The Rajasthan Inflation Relief Camp has primarily incorporated 10 significant schemes in 2023 for the welfare of the people. The following are the important welfare schemes of 2023 in Rajasthan's Inflation Relief Camp:

1. Gas Cylinder Scheme (Registration and Distribution of Chief Minister Guarantee Cards)

2. Free 100 Units of Electricity per Month for Domestic Consumers

3. Free 2000 Units of Electricity per Month for Agricultural Consumers

4. Chief Minister's Free Annapurna Food Packet Scheme

5. Mahatma Gandhi NREGA Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

6. Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme

7. Social Security Pension Scheme

8. Rajasthan Palanhar Scheme

9. Increased Insurance Amount of Rs. 10 Lakhs for Chief Minister's Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance Scheme

10. Livestock Insurance of Rs. 40,000 for Livestock Farmers

Impact

The impact of these camps can be understood from the fact that the registration process has gained momentum, benefiting over 1.5 crore families and issuing 6 crore guarantee cards.

Anti-Incumbency

Rajasthan has a history where no government gets re-elected consecutively. In every election, the public gives an opportunity to the opposition party. However, this time the scenario seems to be changing as there is no sign of an "anti-incumbency wave" against the Gehlot government, even though the elections are six months away. The public still seems to trust the Gehlot government.

Free Electricity

Ashok Gehlot has announced the provision of free electricity of up to 100 units per month for domestic electricity connections in Rajasthan. If a family consumes up to 100 units or less electricity in a month, their electricity bill will be zero. For consumption above 100 units, a charge of Rs. 2-3 per unit will be applicable.

Under the Free Electricity Bill Scheme, Rajasthan will also provide 2000 units of free electricity to farmers. The application process for this scheme started on April 24.

BJP's Opposition

The BJP has started to criticize the Gehlot government for changing several promises made during the Inflation Relief Camp. Senior BJP leader CP Joshi stated that the Gehlot government first increased the prices of electricity and is now distributing free electricity during the election campaign.

Caste Dynamics

In Rajasthan, the population consists of 89% Hindus, 9% Muslims, and 2% individuals from other religions. The Scheduled Caste population is 18%, the Scheduled Tribe population is 13%, Jats constitute 12%, and Gurjars and Rajputs make up 9% each. The Brahmin and Meena communities account for 7% each. Based on these demographics, any political party needs to focus on securing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) votes to come to power. This is why political parties may claim to prioritize development and public welfare, but ticket distribution is often based on caste.

Recently, religious conversions and religious movements have gained momentum in Rajasthan, which has a profound impact on the state's politics.