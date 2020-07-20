Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 results 2020: BSER to declare results soon on rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board is likely to announce the result of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 10 results 2020 in a few days. Once declared, the results will be available online on RBSE's official websites - rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Around 11 lakh students appeared for Rajasthan board Class 10th exams in 2020.

Here's how to check your RBSE BSER 10th class results online:

1. Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the 10th class results option.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

The Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96.

On July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 commerce results.

The exams scheduled from March 20 to 24, 2020 were postponed due to coronavirus COVID-19 spread and were conducted later on 29 and 30 June. RBSE 10th result 2020 will be declared in a press conference and through the online portal as well.