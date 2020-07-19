Rajasthan board RBSE class 10 results 2020 to be declared on rajresults.nic.in — Here's how to check scorecard

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) Board will declare the results of the Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) Class 10 results 2020 in a few days.

Once declared, students can check the date and time of the results on one of these official websites - rajresults.nic.in, or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Around 11 lakh students are eagerly waiting for Rajasthan board 10th result 2020.

When the results are announced, here are the steps to check your RBSE BSER 10th class results online:

Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 10th class results option.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

It may be recalled that the Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96.

On July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 commerce results.

The exams scheduled from March 20 to 24, 2020 were postponed due to COVID-19 and conducted later on 29 and 30 June. RBSE 10th result 2020 will be declared in a press conference and through the online portal as well.