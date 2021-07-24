हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rajasthan board

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Result 2021 to be declared shortly, know where and how to check

The RBSE will announce Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams at 4 PM.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Result 2021 to be declared shortly, know where and how to check
File Photo

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is going to declare RBSE Class 12th Result 2021 shortly on Saturday (July 24, 2021). Rajasthan's Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams at 4 PM.

Know where and how to check RBSE 12th Result 2021:

1. Visit the official website at rajresults.nic.in.

2. Click on 'Senior Secondary (Class 12) Results 2021' option.

3. Enter your exam roll number and other credentials.

4. Click on 'submit' option.

5. Your RBSE Rajasthan 12th Class Result 2021 will be shown on the computer or mobile screen.

Tags:
rajasthan boardRajasthan Board class 12th resultsRSEB
