Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Result 2021 to be declared shortly, know where and how to check

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is going to declare RBSE Class 12th Result 2021 shortly on Saturday (July 24, 2021). Rajasthan's Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce Class 12 results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams at 4 PM.

दिनांक 24 जुलाई 2021 साँय 4 बजे शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @GovindDotasra जी कक्षा 12 विज्ञान, वाणिज्य एवं कला वर्ग का परिणाम जारी करेंगे। इस दौरान राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के चैयरमैन डॉ. डी.पी. जारोली भी मौजूद रहेंगे। — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) July 21, 2021

Know where and how to check RBSE 12th Result 2021:

1. Visit the official website at rajresults.nic.in.

2. Click on 'Senior Secondary (Class 12) Results 2021' option.

3. Enter your exam roll number and other credentials.

4. Click on 'submit' option.

5. Your RBSE Rajasthan 12th Class Result 2021 will be shown on the computer or mobile screen.