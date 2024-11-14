Rajasthan Bypolls: Violence Erupts In Tonk Outside Polling Booth; SDM Assaulted, 60 Arrested

A violent clash erupted in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency of Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Wednesday, following an alleged assault on the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Amit Chaudhary, by Independent candidate Naresh Meena at a polling station.

The ensuing chaos led to stone pelting, vehicle arson, and clashes between Meena’s supporters and law enforcement officers. At least 60 people have been arrested, and the situation remains tense.

The violence broke out in Samravata village, a part of the Deoli-Uniara constituency, during the bypolls. According to police officials, the incident occurred when Naresh Meena reportedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary, who was stationed at the polling booth overseeing the elections.

The situation quickly escalated as Meena's supporters clashed with the police, leading to widespread unrest. Vehicles, including police cars, were set on fire, and multiple instances of stone pelting were reported.

Over 30 vehicles, including eight four-wheelers and two dozen two-wheelers, were damaged or destroyed during the disturbance.

Police Response and Arrests

Following the violent outburst, the police intervened and arrested 60 individuals in connection with the unrest. Om Prakash, the Inspector-General of Police for Ajmer range, confirmed that arrests had been made in connection with the violent incidents.

He also highlighted the extent of the damage caused by the arson and vandalism in the area.

“The situation was brought under control after additional police forces were deployed. Vehicles were set on fire, and there was extensive stone pelting,” Om Prakash said.

Tonk district police officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police Brijendra Singh Bhati, are currently assessing the extent of the damage and continue to monitor the situation. “We are assessing the damage and have made a few arrests,” Bhati said. “Naresh Meena is still on the run, and we are working on tracking him down.”

Meena’s Defiant Response

In the aftermath of the incident, Naresh Meena took to social media to address the situation, stating that he was unharmed and unafraid. On the platform X (formerly Twitter), he posted: “Main theek hu... na dare the na darenge, aage ki ranniti bata di jayegi (I am fine... I am not scared and will never be, will inform about further plans).”

Background of the Incident

The tension in Samravata village had been building up even before the alleged assault. According to Tonk SP Vikas Sangwan, some villagers had boycotted the election, prompting the presence of local officials including the SDM, Tehsildar, Additional SP, and others to mediate the situation.

It was during this time that Naresh Meena allegedly entered the polling booth and physically assaulted the SDM.

After the incident, the Additional SP removed Meena from the polling station, and voting resumed peacefully in the area. However, the violence broke out soon after, as Meena’s supporters clashed with police forces.

Police Assurance of Legal Action

In the wake of the violence, Tonk district authorities have vowed to take legal action against Naresh Meena. SP Vikas Sangwan confirmed that the police were investigating the matter thoroughly, and Meena would face charges in accordance with the law.

“We are committed to taking strict action against those responsible for the violence,” Sangwan said. “After speaking with local villagers, we were able to restore peace, and voting resumed without further incident.”



As of now, the situation in Tonk remains tense, with heightened police presence in the area to prevent any further unrest. Local authorities are closely monitoring developments and have urged citizens to remain calm. The violent incident has cast a shadow over the bypolls, but efforts are underway to ensure that elections proceed smoothly in the coming days.

The authorities have assured that they will take swift action to maintain law and order in the region and prevent any further outbreaks of violence.