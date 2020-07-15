Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot flays Sachin Pilot, says 'speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome isn't everything'

Jaipur: Amid notices being issued to sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs asking them to respond by Friday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday (July 15) harshly criticised Sachin Pilot for hatching conspiracy under the influence of BJP to destabilize the government in Rajasthan.

Talking to media persons, Gehlot said "speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome isn't everything. What is inside your heart for the country, your ideology, policies, and commitment, everything is considered."

Rajasthan CM said "horse-trading was being done in Jaipur, we have the proof. We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days, if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then."

Citing his long innings with the Congress party, Ashok Gehlot said "I have been in politics for 40 years, we love the new generation, the future will be theirs."

"This new generation, they have become central ministers, state presidents if they had gone through what we did in our time, they would have understood," he added.

Meanwhile, AICC today decided to dissolve all the District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees of Rajasthan Pradesh with immediate effect. The process of formation of new committees will begin soon, said Avinash Pande, Rajasthan Congress in-charge.

Notably, Rajasthan Speaker has issued notices to Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs after the party seeking their disqualification from the state assembly. The MLAs had defied a whip and did not attend its legislature party meetings held on Monday and Tuesday.

According to sources, the notices were sent after the chief whip of the Congress in Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, wrote to the Speaker, seeking proceedings against the rebel MLAs in accordance with the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

Among those sent notices are Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, who were sacked along with Pilot from the state cabinet after their rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Others include Deepender Singh Shekhawat, Bhanwar Lal Sharma, and Harish Chandra Meena, who had given statements to the media challenging the Gehlot government.

The Congress has appointed Govind Singh Dotasara as the president of the party's Rajasthan unit.