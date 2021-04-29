Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday (April 29) revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will undergo home isolation.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to make the announcement that he will continue working under isolation as he is asymptomatic.

He posted from his verified Twitter account in Hindi saying that he received his COVID-19 report on Thursday and has tested positive for the virus. He added that he is feeling fine and has no symptoms.

CM Gehlot also mentioned that he will continue working under isolation following all the COVID-19 guidelines and protocol.

कोविड टेस्ट करवाने पर आज मेरी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। मुझे किसी तरह के लक्षण नहीं हैं और मैं ठीक महसूस कर रहा हूं। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए मैं आइसोलेशन में रहकर ही कार्य जारी रखूंगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2021

Rajasthan will require seven crore COVID-19 vaccines to administer 3.25 crore people aged 18 years and above, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday.

He said that apart from vaccines, the state would require 365 metric tonnes of medical oxygen per day and 10,000 Remdesivir injections daily.

"There are 3.25 crore people of 18 years of age and above to be vaccinated. Total seven (crore) vaccines would be required for two doses, including wastage," Sharma said in a statement.

He said orders for procuring 3.75 crore vaccines was given to Serum Institute of India (SII) but its officers said that the shots will be made available by May 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

