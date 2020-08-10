Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot writes to all state MLAs urging them to 'save democracy'

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly session in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to all state MLAs earlier on Sunday appealing to them to "save the democracy". A meeting chaired by Gehlot was underway at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer.

Posting the letter on Twitter, he had said, "My appeal to all MLAs is that to save democracy, to maintain people`s confidence in us, and to avoid wrong traditions, you should listen to the voice of the people.

My appeal to all MLAs is that to save democracy, to maintain people’s confidence in us and to avoid wrong traditions, you should listen to the voice of the people. pic.twitter.com/WYwiSpkCcJ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 9, 2020

In a series of tweets, Gehlot further urged to ensure plots made to destabilise the state government do not succeed. "You may be an MLA from any political party but you should decide to understand the feelings of your other colleagues, family members, and voters of your region to ensure that the majority govt elected by the people is able to work firmly and efficiently for the interest of Rajasthan and that the plots to destablise the govt do not succeed."

Gehlot lauded the work done by his government taking credit for efforts to bring the economy back on track and measures taken against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Looking at the seriousness of the COVID-19, meetings were held with political groups, elected representatives, NGOs, saints, doctors, police, and others," he said.

The Assembly session in Rajasthan is scheduled to begin on August 14. The Congress MLAs were lodged at Jaipur`s Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations.