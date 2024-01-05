Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Distributes Portfolios, Keeps Home, Finance Goes To Diya Kumari

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday announced the allocation of portfolios to his cabinet colleagues, keeping the Home department with himself. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who is also the BJP state president, has been given six portfolios, including Finance, Planning, Urban Development, Housing, Information Technology and Statistics. Another Deputy Chief Minister, Prem Chand Bairwa, who is a Dalit leader, has been given charge of four departments, namely Transport, Revenue, Labour and Employment.

Other Cabinet Ministers Get Their Portfolios

Among the other cabinet ministers, Kirodi Lal Meena, a prominent Meena leader, has been entrusted with the portfolios of Agriculture and Rural Development, Disaster Management and Public Deprivation Prosecution.

Madan Dilawar, a former speaker of the state assembly, has been allotted the Education department, while Babulal Kharadi, a tribal leader, has been given the Tribal Regional Development portfolio.

Hiralal Nagar, a former minister of state, has been given the Energy portfolio. The other ministers have also been assigned their respective portfolios, which can be seen on the official website of the Rajasthan government.

22 Ministers Took Oath On December 30

The portfolio allocation comes after 22 ministers, including two deputy chief ministers, took oath on December 30, following the BJP’s victory in the state assembly elections. The BJP had won 115 seats out of 200 in the elections, while the Congress had won 55 seats.

The cabinet formation had taken some time due to the negotiations between the BJP and its allies, as well as the balancing of caste and regional factors.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who is a first-time MLA from Sanganer, had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda for reposing faith in him and giving him the opportunity to serve the state.