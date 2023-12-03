trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694919
Rajasthan CM Gehlot To Hand Over Resignation To Governor Sunday Evening: Sources

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25.

|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 03:20 PM IST|Source: PTI
Rajasthan CM Gehlot To Hand Over Resignation To Governor Sunday Evening: Sources Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hand over his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra Sunday evening, sources said after the assembly poll results showed the BJP was set to return to power in the state.

Sources said Gehlot is slated to meet the governor at 5.30 pm. According to available counting trends in the afternoon, the BJP has won eight seats and is leading on 106, while the Congress has won one seat and is leading on 69 seats. (Also Read: Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP, Congress In Close Fight In Chhattisgarh)

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in the state was held on November 25. (Also Read: MP Polls: CM Chouhan, Cong's Nath Ahead, Union Minister Kulaste Trails)

 

