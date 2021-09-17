हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan

Rajasthan unlock: Schools to reopen for classes 6 to 8 from September 20, check full SOPs here

From September 20, there will be a night curfew in Rajasthan from 11 pm to 5 am every day. 

Representational image

Jaipur: The regular classes for students of 6 to 8 will resume from September 20 in government and private schools with 50 per cent capacity, according to the fresh guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government on Friday (September 17).

School activity for Class 1 to 5 will resume from September 27 with 50 per cent capacity.

The state government had already started classes for students of 9 to 12 from September 1.

The guidelines don't allow conducting the morning assembly prayer and opening of school canteen. According to the 'Three-layered public-discipline 6.0' guidelines issued by the Home Department, there will be a night curfew in entire state from 11 pm to 5 am every day. The order will come into effect from September 20.

Now, 200 guests will be allowed to participate in weddings and other marriage-related functions.

The government and private offices have been allowed to run with full staff while maintaining Covid protocol, including wearing mask, using had santiser and maintaining physical distance.

The cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to run with 100 per cent capacity from 9 am to 10 pm whereas yoga centre and gyms can be opened from 6 am to 10 pm with staff having had at least one dose of vaccination.

Animal fairs will be allowed from September 20 with prior permission from district collector.

Swimming pools have been allowed to open from September 20 with staff having been administered at least the first dose of vaccine.

Several other relaxations were also given in the guidelines.

