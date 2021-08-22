Rajasthan declares two-day state mourning on Kalyan Singh’s demise

Jaipur: The Congress party-led Rajasthan government on Sunday (August 22) declared a two-day state mourning to pay respect to former state Governor Kalyan Singh, who died on Saturday night.

The state government announced that all its offices and institutions, including public sector undertakings, will remain closed on August 23.

“As a mark of respect, all state government offices and institutions will remain closed on August 23, and the national flag will be flown at half-mast for two days on August 22 and 23,” the government said in a statement.

A two-day state mourning will be observed, the statement added.

Kalyan Singh, who was also the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, died in Lucknow on after prolonged illness. His funeral will take place on August 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid his last respects to Singh. Modi said that Singh was a valuable personality and a capable leader who became a symbol of faith for the common people.

"This is a moment of grief for all of us. His (Kalyan Singh) parents had named him Kalyan Singh. He lived his life in such a way that he fulfilled the name given by his parents. He lived his entire life for the public welfare. He made 'jan kalyan' as the mantra of his life, and dedicated his life for the BJP, Bharatiya Jan Sangh family, for an ideology and for the bright future of the country," the Prime Minister said.

