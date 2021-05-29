हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan

Rajasthan doctor couple's car stopped, shot dead by 2 bikers in broad daylight, video surfaces

The incident reportedly took place in the Bharatpur district.

Rajasthan doctor couple&#039;s car stopped, shot dead by 2 bikers in broad daylight, video surfaces
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: In a shocking video that has surfaced on social media, a doctor couple in Rajasthan were shot dead on Friday (May 28, 2021) in broad daylight after their vehicle was stopped by two men. 

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore shared the video of the incident and hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led state government.

"A doctor couple shot dead in broad daylight in Rajasthan. Such an absolute state of lawlessness in Rajasthan is due to a spineless state govt. that has done nothing to stop criminals who run amok in our cities & villages," he said.

As per the PTI news agency, the incident took place in the Bharatpur district and the accused have been identified as Anuj and Mahesh.

"Efforts are on to arrest the accused at the earliest," Bharatpur Inspector General of Police Prashan Kumar Khamesra said. 

He added that the assailants stopped Dr Sudeep Gupta (46) and his wife Seema Gupta (44) at Circular Road near Central Bus Stand and shot them dead.

"The post mortem of both the deceased was conducted at RBM Hospital," he informed.

The Bharatpur Inspector General of Police also stated that the deceased doctor, his wife and his mother were jailed in November 2019 in a murder case of a woman and her five-year-old child.

One of the accused (Anuj) is the brother of the woman who was murdered in November 2019.

Police officer Rajendra Sharma said a woman and her five-year-old child were killed after their house was set on fire.

"Dr Gupta had an affair with the woman and he, along with his mother and wife, was suspected to be involved in setting the house ablaze," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

