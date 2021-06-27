Rajasthan eases COVID-19 curbs, allows religious places, offices to reopen- Check details here

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Saturday (June 26, 2021) relaxed COVID-induced restrictions in the state and made it mandatory for people to have at least one dose of vaccination to enter public places. The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government issued a new set of guidelines, issued by the Home Department as a ‘three-layered public-discipline 3.0’ will be applicable from Monday (June 28, 2021).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took it to his Twitter handle to make the announcement, he wrote, “In view of the suggestions given in the meeting of the State Council of Ministers held on Friday, increasing the scope of the exemption in the state, relaxation has been given in various activities under the three-tier public-discipline guideline 3.0. In this regard, the Home Department has issued a guideline, which will be applicable from June 28, 5 am.”

Further, the Chief Minister urged the citizens to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols. “Even after the relaxation of the lockdown restrictions, we will have to follow the Covid protocol completely. To protect against the third wave of corona, it is necessary for people to wear masks and stay away from crowds. The vaccine is the only effective way to prevent corona. Get all the necessary vaccines, motivate other people too,” he added.

Here’s complete list of COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government:

- Government offices will now be able to open till 6 pm with 100 percent capacity.

- Business establishments whose employees have been vaccinated can remain open for an additional 3 hours till 7 pm.

- Religious places will start to open conditionally while marriage palaces can open from July 1 for holding marriage programs.

- Movement of people to all the religious places of the state will be allowed from 5 am to 4 pm only after the people associated with the religious places get at least the first dose of the vaccine.

- There will be a ban on carrying flowers, garlands, prasad, chadar and other worship materials in religious places, the guidelines said.

- In all such government offices where the number of personnel is less than 25, full staff will be allowed whereas in offices where the number of personnel is 25 or more than 25, 50 percent personnel will be allowed.

- The operation of mini-buses services in the city can restart after the driver and operator have got at least the first dose of the vaccine.

- Movement by private vehicles will be allowed from 5 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday. Public parks will be open for all persons from 5 am to 8 am.

- In gyms and restaurants, where at least 60 percent of the staff has got a vaccination, they will be allowed to open for an additional 3 hours from 4 pm to 7 pm.

- As per the guideline, it will be mandatory for the operators of all shops, clubs, gyms, restaurants, malls and other commercial establishments to get their staff vaccinated.

- Markets/commercial establishments where at least 60 percent of the workforce has received the first dose of the vaccine, will be allowed to open for an additional 3 hours till 7 pm.

- It has been advised to organise a marriage program only after June 30. From July 1, the marriage garden, marriage halls, hotels etc will be allowed for the wedding ceremony till 4 pm with a maximum number of 40 guests.

- The government has yet not allowed to organise entertainment, educational, cultural and religious functions, processions, festivals, fairs and weekly haat markets in the state.

- There will be ‘public discipline weekend curfew’ in the entire state from 8 pm Saturday to 5 am on Monday, the guidelines said, adding there will be a ‘public discipline curfew’ in the state on weekdays from 8 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan on Saturday recorded five more COVID-related deaths and 141 fresh cases, taking the total number of fatalities and infections in the state to 8,910 and 9,51,967, respectively. A total of 9,41,218 persons have recovered from the infection so far in the state. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,839 as of Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV