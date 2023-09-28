trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2668343
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress May Drop Several Sitting MLAs, BJP May Field MPs

The BJP is likely to replicate its Madhya Pradesh ticket formula in Rajasthan as well. According to Zee News TV, the BJP is likely to field two union ministers and several MPs in the Rajasthan assembly elections.

Sep 28, 2023
With the Rajasthan elections just months away, the BJP and the Congress have been devising strategies to win the crucial poll touted as the semifinal to the Lok Sabha election 2024. While senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah and JP Nadda held hours-long meetings in Jaipur last night, the Congress has got an internal survey carried out to gauge the sentiments of the people. According to reports, the Congress is mulling the idea of dropping several of the ministers and sitting MLAs in the polls.

The report claimed that Congress in its internal report has found anti-incumbency against many of the Ministers and the sitting MLAs. The report has been prepared by the party's poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu. Kanugolu has identified at least 50 seats where the sitting MLAs and ministers have strong anti-incumbency against them.

On the other hand, the BJP is likely to replicate its Madhya Pradesh ticket formula in Rajasthan as well. According to Zee News TV, the BJP is likely to field two union ministers and several MPs in the Rajasthan assembly elections. The BJP thinks that an MP influences at least 4-7 assembly seats and fielding MPs and Union Ministers can turn the wind in its favour. 

While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had launched several pro-people schemes ahead of the assembly election, the BJP is banking on crime against women, anti-incumbency, unemployment and the Modi magic to wrest back the desert state from Congress. The BJP was voted out of power in the 2018 assembly elections and is leaving no stone unturned for the victory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been visiting the state to campaign for the party.

Meanwhile, several senior Congress leaders, including party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi had been visiting the state for campaigning.

