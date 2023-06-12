Rajasthan Election 2023: Mangarh Is Latest Flashpoint Between BJP And Congress

In the run-up to the Rajasthan assembly elections 2023, the verbal sparring between the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has escalated. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is extensively touring various regions of the state as part of the 'Mehangayi Rahat Camp', while BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, have made multiple visits to Rajasthan in recent months, covering extensive ground.

Addressing a gathering in Pratapgarh yesterday, CM Gehlot said that the Congress government is making continuous efforts in the direction of declaring Mangarh Dham as a national monument. He said that the Rajasthan government has requested the Centre for the same and if the central government does not do so, then the state government will carry out the development work. Gehlot also criticised PM Modi for not declaring Mangarh Dham a national monument even during his recent visit.

The BJP sharply reacted to Gehlot's remark. Rajasthan BJP president and Member Of Parliament CP Joshi slammed CM Gehlot saying that any development that happened in Mangarh was under the BJP government. "Chief Minister Sir, your government remained at the centre for many years after independence. You have been a Member of Parliament since 1980, Union Minister and three times Chief Minister of the state. Till date, you have never been so concerned about the sacrifice of the people of Mangarh and the tribes there. You got worried about the people of Mangarh and its tribals only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave respect to the people of Mangarh. The respect of the tribal people has been increased by PM Modi and the Central government is making full efforts for their all-round development. Anyway, whatever development works were done there, they were done only during the rule of BJP," said Joshi.

मुख्यमंत्री जी केंद्र में आपकी सरकार आजादी के बाद से कई वर्षों तक रही। आप खुद 1980 से सांसद, केंद्रीय मंत्री और प्रदेश के तीन बार मुख्यमंत्री रहे। आज तक आपको मानगढ़ और वहां के जनजाति के लोगों के बलिदान की कभी इतनी फिक्र नहीं हुई? (1/3) — C. P. Joshi (@cpjoshiBJP) June 12, 2023

The Rajasthan assembly election will take place around December this year. While the BJP will look to snatch power from the Congress, the grand old party will look to secure a second term under seasoned politician Gehlot. Rajasthan assembly has 200 seats.