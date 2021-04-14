हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan

Rajasthan government postpones Class 10, 12 Board exams due to COVID scare

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday (April 14) announced that the Board exams for Class 10 and 12 have been postponed to a later date.

Rajasthan government postpones Class 10, 12 Board exams due to COVID scare
File Photo

New Delhi: The Rajasthan government on Wednesday (April 14) announced that the Board exams for Class 10 and 12 have been postponed to a later date.

The state government has said that the decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has asked the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer to promote the students of classes 8, 9, and 10 to the next classes.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

Earlier today CBSE postponed the Board exams for Class 12 students. It also cancelled the 10th board exams.

Apart from CBSE, several other state boards have taken similar decisions.

The Himachal Pradesh government has postponed the Board exams for Class 10 and 12 as well as the Undergraduate exams for various courses in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also postponed the board exams for Class 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country.

