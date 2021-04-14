हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Class 10, 12 Board, Undergraduate exams postponed in Himachal Pradesh amid COVID-19 surge

The Department of Education of the state said that the said exams have been postponed to May 17, 2021.

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh government has postponed the Board exams for Class 10 and 12 as well as the Undergraduate exams for various courses in the state in view of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Education of the state said that the said exams have been postponed to May 17, 2021.

“In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, it has been decided to postpone the Class X, Class XII and Undergraduate examinations to May 17, 2021,” the Department of Education, Himachal Pradesh said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed the Class 12 board exams. It has cancelled the Class 10 board exams altogether and students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also postponed the board exams for Class 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country.

The exams will be conducted a month later than the original schedule, that is, in the month of June.

