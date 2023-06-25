Rajasthan Honeytrap Game: 'Unwell' Woman Calls Man Home, Records Explicit Video With Him, Then...

Hanumangarh Junction police in Rajasthan have successfully arrested four individuals, including three women, in connection with a honeytrap gang. Assistant Inspector Mangoo Singh of Hanumangarh Junction police station revealed that a complaint was registered by a victim stating that a woman had lured her to her residence on the pretext of being unwell. Subsequently, the victim was coerced into participating in a heinous act, and the gang demanded a sum of 70,000 rupees initially, with an ongoing demand of three lakh rupees.

Arrests Made Following the Honeytrap Incident

Acting swiftly, the police set up a trap and apprehended all four individuals involved. The arrested suspects include Krishna Lal, his sister Sukhjeet Kaur, his mother Gurmel Kaur, and another woman named Murti Devi. The police are currently investigating the accused individuals in connection with other similar incidents.

Honeytrap Menace in Rajasthan

It is important to note that the honeytrap racket is active in various forms throughout Rajasthan, not just in Hanumangarh. Just a few days ago, the police in Hanumangarh apprehended two individuals, including a woman, in a honeytrap case. The accused were charged with threatening a person's life and coercing them into participating in explicit videos, followed by extortion. They demanded eight lakh rupees and coerced the victim into acquiring an affidavit.

Gang's Modus Operandi

The gang initiates their scheme by pretending to be unwell or involving an individual's family in their deception. Once the victim is trapped, they are coerced into compromising situations, and explicit videos are captured. Later, the gang exploits the victim by showing them the videos, threatening them with false rape allegations, and extorting money.

Efforts to Eradicate the Honeytrap Menace

Law enforcement agencies in Rajasthan are actively working to dismantle honeytrap gangs operating in the state. The arrest of these individuals is a significant step towards curbing such criminal activities and providing justice to the victims.

The honeytrap racket continues to pose a serious threat in Rajasthan, exploiting vulnerable individuals under the guise of illness or familial concerns. Public awareness, preventive measures, and swift action from law enforcement agencies are crucial in combatting this menace and safeguarding society from such heinous crimes.