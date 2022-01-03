हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 guidelines

Rajasthan imposes new COVID-19 guidelines due to Omicron spread, puts curbs on gatherings

The decision was taken at a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan imposes new COVID-19 guidelines due to Omicron spread, puts curbs on gatherings
File Photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Sunday capped the number of people attending political and other rallies, dharnas, fairs and weddings at 100 and ordered closure of schools in Jaipur city for classes 1 to 8, in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The decisions were taken at a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Schools for classes 1 to 8 will be closed in Jaipur from January 3 to 9, while the other restrictions are applicable for entire Rajasthan and will come into force from 5 am on January 7, according to guidelines issued by the home department.

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed in marriage functions, public, political, social or educational meetings and processions, dharnas, fairs and such events, it stated.

Before organising any such event, information regarding the same will have to be uploaded on a web portal developed by the DoIT, it added.

People coming from abroad will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests in Rajasthan and will have to be in institutional or home quarantine for seven days till test reports come negative for the virus.

Domestic travellers arriving in Rajasthan will have to produce double vaccine certificates or RT-PCR negative test reports not older than 72 hours, the guidelines stated.

Regular classroom activities for classes 1 to 8 in all private and government schools in the areas of Jaipur Greater and Jaipur Heritage municipal corporations will be closed from January 3 to 9, it added.

In other districts, collectors will take decisions about schools after discussion with the additional chief secretary of the education department.

Students of other classes and coaching institutes will have to produce written consent of their parents or guardians to attend physical classes. 
Those who do not want to attend offline classes will not be pressured and online classes will continue, the guidelines stated.

A maximum of 100 guests will be allowed in marriage functions. An additional 100 people (band parties etc.) will also be allowed. The number of people attending funerals will be capped at 20, it said.

Covid-appropriate behaviour will have to be strictly followed at religious places and offerings such as flowers and prasad will be restricted, the guidelines said.

The government also directed all commercial establishments to ensure double vaccination of all staffers by January 31.

A night curfew will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am in the state. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 guidelinesRajasthanOmicronOmicron spreadCoronavirus
Next
Story

COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir aiming to inoculate over 8 lakh children during vaccination drive for 15-18

Must Watch

PT4M11S

Mallika Handa accuses Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh of not helping