Rajasthan jail inmates run six petrol pumps, earn Rs 249 per day

Jaipur: Rajasthan`s Jaipur prison has opened a petrol pump that is being operated by jail inmates. The jail authorities decided to put the jail inmates to work in a bid to promote skill development & make the Jail Department self-reliant.

The Director-General of prison Rajeev Dasot said, "Over 100 prisoners are working at fuel pumps built on jail premises at six locations across the state."

Dasot also said that the initiative is to promote skill development & make the Jail Dept self-reliant. We'll open pumps at 12 locations in next phase. The Director-General said, "Prisoners working here are trained & receive Rs 249/day salary that gets transferred to their bank accounts. At Jaipur pump, we registered a sale of Rs 1 crore last month, the target is Rs 3 cr/month."

"This initiative is providing an opportunity for prisoners to earn money. The revenue generated through the petrol pump will also be used for infrastructure development of prison, he added.

