हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jaipur prison

Rajasthan jail inmates run six petrol pumps, earn Rs 249 per day

Jaipur jail department will open petrol pumps at 12 locations in the next phase.

Rajasthan jail inmates run six petrol pumps, earn Rs 249 per day
Picture credit: ANI

Jaipur: Rajasthan`s Jaipur prison has opened a petrol pump that is being operated by jail inmates. The jail authorities decided to put the jail inmates to work in a bid to promote skill development & make the Jail Department self-reliant.

Jail petrol pump

The Director-General of prison Rajeev Dasot said, "Over 100 prisoners are working at fuel pumps built on jail premises at six locations across the state."

Jail petrol pump Rajasthan

Dasot also said that the initiative is to promote skill development & make the Jail Dept self-reliant. We'll open pumps at 12 locations in next phase. The Director-General said, "Prisoners working here are trained & receive Rs 249/day salary that gets transferred to their bank accounts. At Jaipur pump, we registered a sale of Rs 1 crore last month, the target is Rs 3 cr/month."

Jail petrol pump inmates

"This initiative is providing an opportunity for prisoners to earn money. The revenue generated through the petrol pump will also be used for infrastructure development of prison, he added.

Prisoners working are trained and receive Rs 249 per day salary that gets transferred to their bank accounts. At the Jaipur pump, they registered a sale of Rs 1 crore last month and their target is Rs 3 crore per month.

Jaipur jail department will open petrol pumps at 12 locations in the next phase.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jaipur prisonPetrol pumpRajeev Dasot
Next
Story

Job losses due to COVID-19? EPFO closed 71.01 lakh EPF accounts in April-December 2020

Must Watch

PT7M37S

Delhi Court awards death sentence to Ariz khan in Batla House encounter case