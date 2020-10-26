हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan Police

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Exam centre details out

The Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 exams are scheduled to be held on November 6, 7, and 8.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Exam centre details out

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 exam: After releasing the exam dates for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020, the Director-General of Police Rajasthan has activated the link to check the exam centre.

The activated link can be accessed by visiting rajasthan.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to be held on November 6, 7, and 8.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Centre: How to check

STEP 1: Visit the official website — police.rajasthan.gov.in
STEP 2: Click on 'Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019'
STEP 3: Click on 'Know your district location'
STEP 4: Enter your credentials and login

You may now check the information on Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Centre as displayed on the screen.

Tags:
Rajasthan PoliceRajasthan police admit cardRaj police admit card 2020
