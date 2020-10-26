हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam to be held from November 6-8: Everything you want to know

 A total of 17.5 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment for the total 5438 posts of constable in Rajasthan Police this year.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam to be held from November 6-8: Everything you want to know

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 exam: The Director-General of Police Rajasthan has released the details of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 on its official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to be held on November 6, 7, and 8. Candidates willing to appear for the exam can now also check their exam centre online.

Candidates need to use their SSO login ID to get information about the district of their examination center. The admit card of the exam will also be released online soon. 

Also Read: Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Exam centre details out

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Centre: How to check

STEP 1: Visit the official website — police.rajasthan.gov.in
STEP 2: Click on 'Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019'
STEP 3: Click on 'Know your district location'
STEP 4: Enter your credentials and login

You may now check the information on Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Centre as displayed on the screen.

A total of 17.5 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment for the total 5438 posts of constable in Rajasthan Police. The recruitment examination was earlier scheduled to be held in May but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags:
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examRajasthan PoliceRajasthan police admit cardRaj police admit card 2020Rajasthan
Next
Story

Flipkart Big Diwali sale starts on October 29; 80% discount on smartphones, laptops — Details inside
  • 78,64,811Confirmed
  • 1,18,534Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M56S

Zee World Exclusive: Combustion of terror on the border of India