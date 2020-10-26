Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam to be held from November 6-8: Everything you want to know

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 exam: The Director-General of Police Rajasthan has released the details of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 on its official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to be held on November 6, 7, and 8. Candidates willing to appear for the exam can now also check their exam centre online.

Candidates need to use their SSO login ID to get information about the district of their examination center. The admit card of the exam will also be released online soon.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Centre: How to check

STEP 1: Visit the official website — police.rajasthan.gov.in

STEP 2: Click on 'Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019'

STEP 3: Click on 'Know your district location'

STEP 4: Enter your credentials and login

You may now check the information on Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Centre as displayed on the screen.

A total of 17.5 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment for the total 5438 posts of constable in Rajasthan Police. The recruitment examination was earlier scheduled to be held in May but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.