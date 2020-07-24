हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan crisis

Rajasthan political crisis: High Court accepts Sachin Pilot camp's plea to make Centre a party

Pilot and his supporting Congress MLAs had challenged a disqualification notice given by the Assembly Speaker in the Rajasthan High Court.

Rajasthan political crisis: High Court accepts Sachin Pilot camp&#039;s plea to make Centre a party

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday (July 24) allowed the petition moved by dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs seeking impleadment of Union of India in a writ petition on the disqualification issue. The court made Centre a party in the case against Congress in the petition filed by Team Pilot against disqualification notice, according to an ANI report.

Pilot and his supporting Congress MLAs had challenged a disqualification notice given by the Assembly Speaker in the Rajasthan High Court. In the last hearing, the Rajasthan High Court had asked the Speaker to wait for its verdict on Friday before taking any action on Team Pilot. 

Tags:
Rajasthan crisisRajasthan political crisisSachin PilotAshok GehlotRajasthanCongressCongress Legislator PartyRahul Gandhi
Next
Story

Social media fake followers racket: Mumbai Police summons Chtrbox CEO Pranay Swaroop and his wife
  • 12,87,945Confirmed
  • 30,601Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M22S

'Relations with China cannot be normalized until tension on LAC'