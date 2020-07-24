Rajasthan political crisis: High Court accepts Sachin Pilot camp's plea to make Centre a party

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday (July 24) allowed the petition moved by dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs seeking impleadment of Union of India in a writ petition on the disqualification issue. The court made Centre a party in the case against Congress in the petition filed by Team Pilot against disqualification notice, according to an ANI report.

Pilot and his supporting Congress MLAs had challenged a disqualification notice given by the Assembly Speaker in the Rajasthan High Court. In the last hearing, the Rajasthan High Court had asked the Speaker to wait for its verdict on Friday before taking any action on Team Pilot.