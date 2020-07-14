Rajasthan political crisis number game: Ashok Gehlot camp stands with 107 MLAs, 20 MLAs with Sachin Pilot team

Jaipur: A repeat of what took place in the political world of Madhya Pradesh in March this year is now seen building-up in Rajasthan. A high-voltage drama between the young and old brigade of Congress unfolded in the state, thus bringing the Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan into a deep crisis.

On Tuesday, Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister after he showed no sign of bowing down and even skipped a meeting called by his party, despite repeated 'invitations' from the Congress.

Sachin Pilot, who has a support of 17 MLAs and three Independents, openly claimed that the Gehlot government in Rajasthan is in the minority.

Here, we take a look at the number game of Rajasthan politics:

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the government needs 101 seats to prove its majority.

Before the Sachin Pilot's revolt, the Congress had 107 MLAs, including support of 10 Independents and five from smaller parties - CPM, BTP and RLD. Overall, the Gehlot side had the support of 122 MLAs before the revolt.

PRE-REVOLT: 122

Congress: 107

Independents: 10

Smaller parties: 5 (CPM+BTP+RLD)

The number now come down to 90 after the revolt, which includes - 90 Congress MLAs, seven Independents and three smaller parties.

POST-REVOLT: 100

Congress: 90

Independents: 7

Smaller parties: 3 (CPI+BTP+RLD)

The Ashok Gehlot party's count is 100, including 90 Congress MLAs. It also has support of seven Independents and three smaller parties.

How numbers changed after Sachin Pilot revolt:

Sachin Pilot is believed to have the support of 17 MLAs and three Independents.

The MLAs with Pilot side include - Rakesh Parikh, Murari Lal Meena, GR Khatana, Indraaj Gujjar, Harish Meena, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Bijendra Ola, PR Meena, Ram Niwas Gadariya, Mukesh Bhakar, Amar Singh Jatav, Ved Prakash Solanki and Suresh Modi.

Two Rajasthan ministers - Vishwendra Singh and Ramesh Meena are believed to be among the Congress MLAs that are camping in Delhi with Pilot.

Two MLAs of ally Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) are said to have emerged as a crucial player at the time of the crisis. On Monday, the party withdrew its support from the Congress and urged its MLAs to be neutral to Gehlot and Pilot. According to reports, the MLAs have been asked to skip the floor test altogether, if it takes place.

On Tuesday, BTL MLA Chorasi Rajkumar Roat alleged that he had almost been taken hostage in a video and claimed that he was not being allowed to move out from his constituency. "The situation right now...it is almost as if we are hostages. For three days, we were in the MLA quarters. Many said come with us, come with us...Today, three-four police cars followed me when I went out to the constituency," said Rajkumar Roat, BTP MLA from Chorasi," he tweeted along with a video.

Pilot's supporters had on July 13 shared a video showing 16 MLAs sitting in a circle in an unknown location.