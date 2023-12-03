trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694859
Rajasthan Polls: Bharat Adivasi Party Candidate Rajkumar Roat Wins Chorasi

This was the first election result from the state where polling was held on 199 seats of the 200 in the House on November 25.

Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate Rajkumar Roat won the Chorasi assembly constituency in Rajasthan, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission, Roat won the seat by a margin of 69,166 votes. He secured 1,11,150 votes.

 

