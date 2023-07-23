trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639338
RAJASTHAN PTET 2023 COUNSELLING RESULT

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Out Today On ptetggtu.com

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Counselling Result will be available on the official website ptetggtu.com, scroll down to check the more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Rajasthan PTET counselling Result 2023: Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara is all set to declare the  seat allotment results for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2023 today, July 23. Candidates can check and download the Rajasthan PTET 2023 Result Counselling on the official wesbite ptetggtu.com follwoing the simple steps given below.

Steps To Check Rajasthan PTET 2023 Counselling Result 

Step 1: Visit the official wesbite - ptetggtu.com.

Step 2: Now, click on the link for 4 years or two years BEd allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your credentials like registration number, Date of Birth etc

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and Rajasthan PTET 2023 Counselling Result will aapear on your screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the page for future reference.

As per the official schedule, selected candidates will be required to submit the admission fee of Rs 22,000 for both courses between July 24 and 28. Candidates can report at allotted institutions after counselling between July 25 and 29.

 

