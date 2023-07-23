Rajasthan PTET 2023 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Out Today On ptetggtu.com

Rajasthan PTET counselling Result 2023: Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara is all set to declare the seat allotment results for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2023 today, July 23. Candidates can check and download the Rajasthan PTET 2023 Result Counselling on the official wesbite ptetggtu.com follwoing the simple steps given below.

Steps To Check Rajasthan PTET 2023 Counselling Result

Step 1: Visit the official wesbite - ptetggtu.com.



Step 2: Now, click on the link for 4 years or two years BEd allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your credentials like registration number, Date of Birth etc

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and Rajasthan PTET 2023 Counselling Result will aapear on your screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the page for future reference.

As per the official schedule, selected candidates will be required to submit the admission fee of Rs 22,000 for both courses between July 24 and 28. Candidates can report at allotted institutions after counselling between July 25 and 29.