Rajasthan PTET Results 2022: Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan declared the results for the Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) Result 2022 on Friday. Candidates, who had appeared in the exam can check their scorecard and download the results by visiting the official website- ptetraj2022.org. PTET Online applications process began from March 1 2022 up to 15 April 2022. As per the reports, this year around 5,42,833 candidates have applied for the Rajasthan PTET exam and 5.46 lakh candidates had applied for PTET in 2021. In the exam, there were 200 questions of 600 marks from Mental Ability, Teaching attitude & Aptitude Test, General Awareness and Language Proficiency (Hindi or English). No negative will be done for wrong answers.

Rajasthan PTET exam: How to check- Steps

Go to the official website ptetraj2022.org

Click on the result link

Enter the roll number, date of birth and other details

Submit the details

Download the PTET 2022 result

Save for future purposes

What’s next for those who qualify PTET 2022

PTET exam is conducted every year by Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur for admission to 2-year BEd courses and 4-year integrated (BA Bed / BSc B.ed) courses in various teacher training institutes in the state of Rajasthan.

Qualifying candidates can apply for Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. Courses 2022.

PTET exams 2022

Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test 2022 was conducted on July 3, 2022, in a single shift from 11:30 am to 2:20 pm. The exam was held in offline mode and consisted of 200 objective-type questions for 600 marks.