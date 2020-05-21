Rajasthan Roadways asks UPSRTC to pay Rs 36,36,664 for transporting students from Kota

New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) facilitated students from Uttar Pradesh to travel through its buses from Kota to Jhansi and Fatehpur Sikri in Agra districts from April 17 to April 19.

Writing a letter to the Uttar Pradesh government's transport department, the RSRTC sought the payment of Rs 36,36,664 through RTGS for the services extended to the students. The copy of the letter is given below:

The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) responded to the RSRTC letter and made a payment of Rs 19,76,286 through a cheque in favour of RSRTC on May 5, 2020.

Notably, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation has transported around 7,500 migrant workers to various parts of the country through 210 'Shramik Special' buses of in the last four days.

RSRTC chairman Naveen Jain told PTI that a maximum of 129 buses has been sent to Uttar Pradesh, 40 to Madhya Pradesh and 31 buses to Uttarakhand for cities like Hathras, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Morena, and Haridwar, adding that three buses have been sent to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and about 100 workers of Rajasthan were brought back.

"Fifty buses will be sent to bring stranded labourers in Delhi and these buses will leave Delhi in a couple of days with workers of different districts of Rajasthan," he said, adding "Three buses from Pratapgarh depot have reached Yavatmal of Maharashtra to bring 95 labourers of Rajasthan. Similarly, buses are being run to bring 36 workers of Bikaner's Nokha from Surat and drop 32 workers to Surat."

On Thursday morning, Rajasthan witnessed 83 more COVID-19 cases and with three more deaths, the total number of cases in the state stood at 6,098, according to the state health department. The total coronavirus cases include 2,527 active ones and 150 deaths.