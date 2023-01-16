Rajasthan School Winter Vacation: Holidays extended in THIS district till January 18

The cold wave conditions are prevailing across North India and states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab. In view of the cold wave, the Rajasthan government had earlier extended winter vacation for the government and private schools. Now, the Udaipur District Magistrate has further extended the school holidays for another two days.

"Keeping in mind the forecast of a decrease in temperature and cold wave, all government/private schools till class 8 in Udaipur will be closed between 16.01.2023 and 18.01.2023. The order will be applicable to all government, private and CBSE-affiliated schools....The private schools will run between 9am and 3pm from 19.01.2023 and 22.01.2023," said the order.

Earlier, due to a severe cold in Jaipur, winter vacation in schools up to class 8 was extended till January 14. Earlier it was extended from January 5 to January 7. District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit had issued orders in this regard.

The Rajasthan government had declared winter holidays in schools from 25 December 2022 to 5 January 2023.

The Education Department had ordered all the District Collectors that in view of the rising cold, they can take a decision on extending the winter holidays or changing of timings in government and private schools of the district keeping in view their local conditions.

Cold wave to severe cold waves are very likely to hold their sway over parts of North India including the national capital till Wednesday, the weather department said on Sunday. Over North India, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 17 and thereafter in isolated pockets on January 18.

In view of the severe cold, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur decided to shut schools till January 17, and the district administration in Meerut ordered passed the same order but till class 8. And the Union Territory of Chandigarh has also extended the winter break for students up to eighth standard keeping in view the stern cold and fog spell in the region. (With agency inputs)