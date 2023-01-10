topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN

Rajasthan Shocker: 5-Year-old girl kidnapped, raped by neighbour in Jaipur, arrested

'The accused is a neighbour and had been living in the colony on rent for the past three to four years. He has been arrested and a case of kidnapping and rape under POCSO Act has been registered based on the victim's father's complaint'.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:26 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Rajasthan Shocker: 5-Year-old girl kidnapped, raped by neighbour in Jaipur, arrested

Jaipur: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl here, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Jawahar Nagar when the victim was playing outside her residence on Monday. The accused, identified as Harish Kumawat, allegedly lured the girl by offering candy and took her to his home, the police said.

"The accused is a neighbour and had been living in the colony on rent for the past three to four years. He has been arrested and a case of kidnapping and rape under POCSO Act has been registered based on the victim's father's complaint," Jawahar Nagar police station SHO Panna Lal Meena said.

Meena added that the accused let the victim go when she started screaming. The girl then shared her ordeal with her mother, after which the complained was lodged. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical examination and her statement recorded, he said.

Live Tv

RajasthanJaipurrapeMinor RapePoscoRape caseRajasthan Policeneighbour arrested

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case