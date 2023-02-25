topStoriesenglish2577130
Rajasthan Shocker! Govt Teacher Allegedly Takes Class 7 Girl To Isolated Place, Harasses Her

The accused teacher allegedly took the minor student to an isolated spot in the school building during school hours Friday and touched her inappropriately. On returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her parents who, in turn, lodged a complaint with the police.

Last Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:14 PM IST|Source: PTI

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old government school teacher has been booked for allegedly molesting a Class 7 girl of his school in Bundi district in Rajasthan, a police officer said on Saturday.

The case was registered Friday evening under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused teacher did not report to duty on Saturday.

He has not been arrested so far as the statement of the 12-year-old girl is yet to be recorded, the police officer said.

The school principal said they reported the matter to senior officials of the department after they came to know about it Saturday morning.

An education department official said a committee would be set up on Monday to probe the matter.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)
 

